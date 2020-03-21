Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a population of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jeremy Ryan Stewart McMahan, 31, Merrill, two counts of fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
James Paul Steeber, 24, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.
Taylor Lamar Jones; 40; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cocaine; booked and released.
George Earl Shipp; 51; Klamath Falls; six counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $145,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Michigan Ave., 200 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Park Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Crosby Ave., 3100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Garden Ave., 2100 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Sturdivant Ave., 4500 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
North Hills Drive, 5700 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Thursday night.
97 N, 109400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
3rd Street, 3300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Bellm Drive, 4700 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Bel Aire Drive, 5300 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Balsam Drive/Creswell Ranch Road, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 4200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
N Highway 97, 3800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Bristol Ave., 2900 block, theft reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, theft reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Frontage Road, 2600 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Foothills Blvd./Homedale Road, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2500 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday night.
Angle Street, 2100 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway, 1400 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.