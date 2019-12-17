As of Monday afternoon there were 115 people booked into the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Alex Gary Hawk, 20, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/abuse, held on $15,000 bail.
Jarred James Cain, 26, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held on $15,000 bail.
DUII
Cory Lynn Bronson, 38, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Alicia Jeannine James, 55, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held on $15,000 bail.
Jeffrey Todd Wood, 58, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Arthur Street, 1800 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Jade Terrace, 300 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Burglary, thefts, vandalism
Harlan Drive, 6400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
North Second Street, 400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Lakeshore Drive, 1400 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday afternoon.
Adelaide Avenue, 4100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Sierra Place, 7000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Meadows Drive, 4100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Collisions
Westside Road, Milepost 1, injury-collision reported Monday morning.
South Sixth Street at Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury collision reported Monday morning.
Milepost 243 at Highway 97, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
East Front Street at North Willows Street, injury-collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 39 at Keller Road, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
Milepost 281 at Highway 97, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 39 at Elliott Road, injury-collision reported Sunday morning.
Milepost 251 at Highway 97, injury-collision reported Sunday morning.
Old Fort Road at Plum Hill Road, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
Milepost 250 at Highway 97, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
Milepost 236 at Highway 97, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
Weed Road at Seven Mile Road, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
Portland Street, 1600 block, hit-and-run collision reported Sunday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, hit-and-run collision reported Sunday afternoon.
South Sixth Street at Gary Street, non-injury collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Milepost 34 at Dead Indian Memorial Road, non-injury collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97 North, 3900 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Sunday afternoon.
East Main Street at Applegate Avenue, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Sunday
Euclid Avenue, 1800 block, medical, 12:18 a.m.
LaVerne Avenue, 4700 block, medical, 5:51 a.m.
Regency Drive, 5100 block, medical, 6:42 a.m.
Hilyard Avenue, 3600 block, medical, 6:57 a.m.
East Front Street at North Willow Street, collision with injuries, 7:05 a.m.
Patterson Street, 1300 block, medical, 8:59 a.m.
Elliott Road at Highway 39, medical, 8:59 a.m.
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, medical, 11:32 a.m.
Sage Way, 6200 block, medical, 11:51 a.m.
Ben Kerns Way, 10000 block, 12:40 p.m.
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, medical, 12:47 p.m.
Lakeshore Drive, 2500 block, medical, 1:48 p.m.
Oak Avenue, 1300 block, medical, 2:50 p.m.
Wantland Avenue, 2100 block, medical, 4:19 p.m.
North Eldorado Avenue, 2000 block, medical, 4:25 p.m.
Highway 97 North, 100000 block, medical, 4:45 p.m.
Washburn Way, 700 block, medical, 4:47 p.m.
Summers Lane, 3900 block, medical, 4:51 p.m.
North Eldorado Avenue, 2100 block, medical, 5:02 p.m.
Monday
Taylor Road, 18000 block, medical, 12:18 a.m.
Westside Road, Milepost 1, medical, 5:39 a.m.
Flag Court, 7300 block, medical, 9:24 a.m.
Highway 66, 16000 block, medical, 11:58 a.m.
Main Street, 136000 block, medical, 12:47 p.m.
Washburn Way, 600 block, medical, 1:39 p.m.
Torrey Street, 300 block, medical, 2:41 p.m.
North Second Street, 100 block, medical, 2:50 p.m.
Sari Drive, 9100 block, medical, 3:02 p.m.
Ridgeview Street/Tulelake, 100 block, medical, 3:41 p.m.
