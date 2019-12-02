There are currently 113 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Erica Vanessa Collman, Klamath Falls, theft 2nd degree, probation violation (2), held in lieu of $25,000.
Cory James Mocerino, Klamath Falls, theft 2nd degree, criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief 1st degree, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Pine Tree Drive, 3400 block, assault reported Sunday evening
Wiard Street, 2400 block, assault reported Sunday evening
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Radcliffe Avenue, 2000 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Drews Road/Walla Walla Street, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday night
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning
South Sixth Street, 5500 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Highway 97 North, 3700 block, theft reported Monday morning
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning
South Sixth Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
East Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon