Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 113 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Erica Vanessa Collman, Klamath Falls, theft 2nd degree, probation violation (2), held in lieu of $25,000.

Cory James Mocerino, Klamath Falls, theft 2nd degree, criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief 1st degree, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Pine Tree Drive, 3400 block, assault reported Sunday evening

Wiard Street, 2400 block, assault reported Sunday evening

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Radcliffe Avenue, 2000 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday morning

Drews Road/Walla Walla Street, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday night

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning

South Sixth Street, 5500 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Highway 97 North, 3700 block, theft reported Monday morning

Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning

South Sixth Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

East Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Tags