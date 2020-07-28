Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Santiago Romero-Juarez; 41; Ventura; unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, delivery of controlled substance schedule II, possession of controlled substance schedule II; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Efrain Ordono; 27; Ventura; unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, delivery of controlled substance schedule II, possession of controlled substance schedule II; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Antwon Dewayne Alberty, 41, no location listed, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
Jarrod Wayne Charles; 45; Klamath Falls; DUII, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Assaults
Division Street, 400 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Applegate Ave., assault reported Sunday evening.
Gary Street, 1700 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Wiard Street, 1600 block, assault reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lakeshore Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Jefferson Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Upham Street, 200 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Chocktoot Street, 300 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Lallacks Court, 34000 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Wantland Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Vine Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Kincheloe Ave., 10700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
McClellan Drive, 1100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Madison Street, 1500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
E Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Onyx Ave., 3500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Burgdorf Road, 100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Main Street/Crater Lake Parkway, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 7, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
W Front Street, 900 block, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave/Avalon Street, collision reported Saturday evening.
Spring Lake Road, 9100 block, collision reported Saturday evening.
Altamont Drive, 3800 block, collision reported Saturday evening.
Highway 140, MP 68, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 62, MP 96, collision reported Sunday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 31, MP 3, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 216, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 281, collision reported Monday morning.
Highway 138, MP 95, collision reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, collision reported Monday afternoon.