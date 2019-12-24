As of Monday afternoon, there were 111 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Katherine Elizabeth Peters, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James David Knoester, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jeremy Dwayne Green, 31, Klamath Falls, fugitive from other state, held without bail.
Jason Charles Jackson, 23, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to to appear-bench warrants, held on $30,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Wood River Boulevard, 52000 Block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Boardman Avenue, 3600 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Richmond Street, 900 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bristol Avenue, 3200 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, hit and run reported Monday morning.
East Main Street, 1500 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning.
Market Street, 700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Sprague River, 1700 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Big Pine Way, 8800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3800 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Monday afternoon.
Clinton Avenue, 4400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Sing Road, 3000 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2700 Block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Sunday afternoon.
Birchwood Road, 144000 Block, stolen vehicle reported Sunday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 5200 Block, fight reported Sunday afternoon.
Crest Street, 3400 block, stolen vehicle reported Sunday afternoon.
Meadow Glen Loop, 4700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Barry Avenue, 5200 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Bristol Avenue, 4500 Block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
North 11th Street at Pine Street, hit-and-run reported Sunday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 3300 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Sunday afternoon