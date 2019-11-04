Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 133 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Homer Jay Wagner, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Allen C Warren, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Bambi Lee Allen, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Zach Chase Borner, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Denny Michael Taber, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Dewey Latrell Bunch, Medford, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Shantell Alexandra Brown, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Jessica Virginia Pinacho, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Randel Scott Cherry, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Laura Ellen Penkava, Dairy, held without bail.
Assaults
Autumn Ave., 2500 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Reclamation Ave., 2500 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bisbee Street, 4200 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Bronco Lane, 2000 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
North Third Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Almond Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Saturday night.
South Sixth Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
South Street, 2800 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Nortj Highway 97, 3800 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Spruce Drive, 141900 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Ben Kerns Road, 9700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Austin Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Southside Bypass, 3900 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Austin Street, 2800 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Prairie Dog Drive, 8300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Wampler Drive/Green Forest Drive, theft reported Monday morning.
E Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
South Eighth Street, 300 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Killdeer Drive, 9700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.