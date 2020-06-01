Klamath county Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jefferey Earl Probst; 44; Klamath Falls; three counts of unlawful possession of Oxycodone; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, fourth-degree domestic abuse; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Kiwanis Park, assault reported Saturday evening.
Hwy. 97 N, 5200 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Main Street, 500 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3100 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Campbell Reservoir, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Oak Ave., 1300 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Pacific Terrace Ave., 600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
N 3rd Street, 400 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
S 6th Street, 400 block, burglary reported Sunday night.
California Ave., 1000 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Gettle Street, 2000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crashes
Holabird Ave., 2100 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Hillside Ave, 500 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
N 1st Street/High Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday evening.
Laurel Street, 2100 block, hit and run reported Saturday night.
Hwy. 39, MP 10, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 97, MP 214, motor vehicle accident with injury reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 140 E/N Poe Valley Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Torrey Street, 400 block, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Onyx Ave., non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Klamath Ave., 300 block, hit and run reported Monday morning.
Hwy. 140 W, MP 66, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.