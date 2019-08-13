There are currently 115 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Frank Bernell Dodd, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Michael Maurice Jefferson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ryan Anthony Loraditch, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Michael Andrew Rose, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Thomas Morris, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Marsh Seamus Casey, Grand Junction, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Assaults
Five Mile Creek Road, 50500 block, assault reported Saturday night
Kane Street, 1600 block, assault reported Sunday morning
Bristol Avenue/Hope Street, fight reported Sunday morning
South Lalakes Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Sunday evening
Modoc Point Highway, mile point 38012, assault reported Sunday night
South Second Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Sunday night
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, assault reported Sunday night
North 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 140 East, mile point 17017, theft reported Saturday evening
Reclamation Avenue, 2500 block, vandalism reported Saturday night
Eberlein Avenue, 2800 block, vandalism reported Saturday night
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday morning
South 6th Street, 2400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Butte Street, 3000 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Riverside Drive, 600 block, burglary reported Sunday night
Sagehen Circle, 15500 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Highway 97 North, mile point 335500, burglary reported Monday morning
Lake of the Woods, vandalism reported Monday morning
South Third Avenue, 200 block, theft reported Monday morning
Owens Street, 1200 block, theft reported Monday morning
Madison Street, 3000 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Riverside Drive, 600 block, theft reported Monday morning
Matney Road, 5300 block, theft reported Monday morning
Crest Street, 3300 block, theft reported Monday morning
Howard Road, 7700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Collisions
South 6th Street, 5700 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday afternoon
Lakeshore Drive, 3200 block, non-injury accident reported Sunday evening
Division Street, 1300 block, hit and run reported Sunday evening
Crystal Springs Road/Reeder Drive, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
South 6th Street, 3500 block, hit and run reported Monday morning
Fire, medical aid
Saturday
5:01 p.m., medical, Elde Street, 34300 block
6:16 p.m., medical, Contorta Point Campground
6:47 p.m., medical, State Line Road/Highway 97
7:16 p.m., medical, Highway 66, mile point 32
7:25 p.m., medical, High Street, 600 block
8:01 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
8:43 p.m., brush fire, Anderson Road/Highway 39
9:14 p.m., medical, Five Mile Creek Road, 50500 block
10:50 p.m., medical, Glenridge Way, 5700 block
11:38 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 5225
Sunday
12:05 a.m., medical, Gage Road, 200 block
12:29 a.m., medical, North Main Street/East 1st Street
1:12 a.m., medical, Running Y Road, 5500 block
3:27 a.m., medical, Garden Circle, 200 block
3:39 a.m., structure fire, Derby Street, 3300 block
5:50 a.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 2900 block
9:43 a.m., medical, Sparrow Hawk Drive, 11600 block
10:42 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 4500 block
12:04 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 300 block
12:43 p.m., medical, Highway 97 South, mile point 16600
1:00 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block
1:02 p.m., medical, Highway 139, mile point 4820
1:08 p.m., medical, Highway 62, mile point 51400
1:29 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block
1:58 p.m., medical, Garden Avenue, 2300 block
2:07 p.m., smoke report/outdoor, Birch Street/Highway 140 West
3:00 p.m., medical, Evergreen Drive, 3500 block
3:45 p.m., medical, Sundance Drive, 34500 block
4:41 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3900 block
4:49 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1000 block
4:58 p.m., medical, North Garfield Street, 400 block
5:10 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 1800 block
5:32 p.m., medical, Roosevelt Street, 200 block
5:46 p.m., brush fire, Skeen Ranch Road/Sprague River Road
6:49 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 109800
7:42 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2500 block
9:09 p.m., medical, East Schonchin Street, 200 block
9:33 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block
9:49 p.m., medical, Rollingwood Drive, 37600 block
11:20 p.m., medical, Saddle Mountain Pit Road, 35700 block
Monday
12:35 a.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block
2:43 a.m., medical, South 6th Street/Klamath Avenue
3:22 a.m., medical, Highway 140 East, mile point 26627
4:59 a.m., medical, Lowell Street, 400 block
6:12 a.m., medical, North 10th Street/Pine Street
6:12 a.m., medical, Glenwood Drive, 4800 block
7:33 a.m., medical, Pear Street, 2600 block
8:53 a.m., smoke report/outdoor, Sprague River Road, 14400 block
9:14 a.m., medical, East Schonchin Street, 200 block
9:34 a.m., medical, Hillcrest Street, 134100 block
10:09 a.m., medical, Barry Avenue/Summers Lane
10:33 a.m., medical, Upham Street, 700 block
12:59 p.m., medical, Crater Lodge
1:47 p.m., smoke report/outdoor, Keno
2:25 p.m., medical, Roseway Drive, 700 block
2:46 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
3:44 p.m., medical, Washburn Way/Laverne Avenue