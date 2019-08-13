Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 115 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Frank Bernell Dodd, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Michael Maurice Jefferson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Ryan Anthony Loraditch, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Michael Andrew Rose, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Joshua Thomas Morris, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Marsh Seamus Casey, Grand Junction, driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Assaults

Five Mile Creek Road, 50500 block, assault reported Saturday night

Kane Street, 1600 block, assault reported Sunday morning

Bristol Avenue/Hope Street, fight reported Sunday morning

South Lalakes Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Sunday evening

Modoc Point Highway, mile point 38012, assault reported Sunday night

South Second Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Sunday night

Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, assault reported Sunday night

North 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism{/span}

Highway 140 East, mile point 17017, theft reported Saturday evening

Reclamation Avenue, 2500 block, vandalism reported Saturday night

Eberlein Avenue, 2800 block, vandalism reported Saturday night

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday morning

South 6th Street, 2400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Butte Street, 3000 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Riverside Drive, 600 block, burglary reported Sunday night

Sagehen Circle, 15500 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Highway 97 North, mile point 335500, burglary reported Monday morning

Lake of the Woods, vandalism reported Monday morning

South Third Avenue, 200 block, theft reported Monday morning

Owens Street, 1200 block, theft reported Monday morning

Madison Street, 3000 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Riverside Drive, 600 block, theft reported Monday morning

Matney Road, 5300 block, theft reported Monday morning

Crest Street, 3300 block, theft reported Monday morning

Howard Road, 7700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Collisions{/span}

South 6th Street, 5700 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday afternoon

Lakeshore Drive, 3200 block, non-injury accident reported Sunday evening

Division Street, 1300 block, hit and run reported Sunday evening

Crystal Springs Road/Reeder Drive, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

South 6th Street, 3500 block, hit and run reported Monday morning

Fire, medical aid

Saturday{/span}

5:01 p.m., medical, Elde Street, 34300 block

6:16 p.m., medical, Contorta Point Campground

6:47 p.m., medical, State Line Road/Highway 97

7:16 p.m., medical, Highway 66, mile point 32

7:25 p.m., medical, High Street, 600 block

8:01 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

8:43 p.m., brush fire, Anderson Road/Highway 39

9:14 p.m., medical, Five Mile Creek Road, 50500 block

10:50 p.m., medical, Glenridge Way, 5700 block

11:38 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 5225

Sunday{/span}

12:05 a.m., medical, Gage Road, 200 block

12:29 a.m., medical, North Main Street/East 1st Street

1:12 a.m., medical, Running Y Road, 5500 block

3:27 a.m., medical, Garden Circle, 200 block

3:39 a.m., structure fire, Derby Street, 3300 block

5:50 a.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 2900 block

9:43 a.m., medical, Sparrow Hawk Drive, 11600 block

10:42 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 4500 block

12:04 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 300 block

12:43 p.m., medical, Highway 97 South, mile point 16600

1:00 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block

1:02 p.m., medical, Highway 139, mile point 4820

1:08 p.m., medical, Highway 62, mile point 51400

1:29 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block

1:58 p.m., medical, Garden Avenue, 2300 block

2:07 p.m., smoke report/outdoor, Birch Street/Highway 140 West

3:00 p.m., medical, Evergreen Drive, 3500 block

3:45 p.m., medical, Sundance Drive, 34500 block

4:41 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3900 block

4:49 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1000 block

4:58 p.m., medical, North Garfield Street, 400 block

5:10 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 1800 block

5:32 p.m., medical, Roosevelt Street, 200 block

5:46 p.m., brush fire, Skeen Ranch Road/Sprague River Road

6:49 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 109800

7:42 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2500 block

9:09 p.m., medical, East Schonchin Street, 200 block

9:33 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block

9:49 p.m., medical, Rollingwood Drive, 37600 block

11:20 p.m., medical, Saddle Mountain Pit Road, 35700 block

Monday{/span}

12:35 a.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block

2:43 a.m., medical, South 6th Street/Klamath Avenue

3:22 a.m., medical, Highway 140 East, mile point 26627

4:59 a.m., medical, Lowell Street, 400 block

6:12 a.m., medical, North 10th Street/Pine Street

6:12 a.m., medical, Glenwood Drive, 4800 block

7:33 a.m., medical, Pear Street, 2600 block

8:53 a.m., smoke report/outdoor, Sprague River Road, 14400 block

9:14 a.m., medical, East Schonchin Street, 200 block

9:34 a.m., medical, Hillcrest Street, 134100 block

10:09 a.m., medical, Barry Avenue/Summers Lane

10:33 a.m., medical, Upham Street, 700 block

12:59 p.m., medical, Crater Lodge

1:47 p.m., smoke report/outdoor, Keno

2:25 p.m., medical, Roseway Drive, 700 block

2:46 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block

{span class=”print_trim”}3:44 p.m., medical, Washburn Way/Laverne Avenue

