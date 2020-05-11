Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 71 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Bennett Michael Spenner; 32; Klamath Falls; parole violation; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Oak Ave./S 7th Street, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S Canal Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
California Ave., 1000 block, vandalism reported Saturday night.
Alandale Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Klamath Ave., 1300 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
Midland rest area, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
East Street, 1200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Crescent Ave., 1100 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Watchman Court, 7500 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Pheasant Lane, 22000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Maywood Drive, 3200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Hwy. 97, MP 197, non-injury crash reported Saturday evening.
Orindale Road/Hwy. 66, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday night.
Midland rest area, hit and run reported Sunday morning.
Shalynn Drive/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Monday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.