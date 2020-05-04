Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Stella Renee Forrester; 39; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault; booked and released.
Darrell Loren Shadley; 44; Klamath Falls; parole violation, four counts of fourth-degree assault, two counts of interfering with making a report, strangulation; held in lieu of $22,500 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Derby Street, 1500 block, assault reported Saturday night.
4th Street, 2200 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Chiloquin, assault reported Sunday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bly Mtn. Cutoff/Morine Ave., vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Adams Street, 500 block, burglary reported Saturday evening.
N Laguna Street, 200 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
Twin River Drive, 37000 block, burglary reported Saturday evening.
Orindale Road, 3300 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Applegate Ave., 2300 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Greensprings Drive, 2000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Adams Street, 500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Mountain View Blvd., 2300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Roosevelt Street, 700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Hwy. 31, non-injury crash reported Saturday evening.
N Eldorado Ave., hit and run reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 58, non-injury crash reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 58, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday morning.
Crescent Cutoff Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Altamont Drive, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Spring Lake Road/Joe Wright Road, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, hit and run reported Sunday evening.