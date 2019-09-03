The population in the Klamath County Jail Monday evening was 124, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Alisa Ann Curtis, Klamath Falls, five counts of felony-failure to appear bench warrants, held with $12,500 bail.
Derek Martin Bradford, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, strangulation, held on $12,000 bail.
Ryan Sue Jacob, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
Joseph Aren Godwin, Beatty, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held on $45,000 bail.
Julia Mayetta Mussek, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, booked and released.
Michael Merle Leffler, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; held on $15,000 bail.
Mickey Pete Cummings, Klamath Falls, second-degree rape, second-degree burglary, first degree possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child; second degree sexual penetration with object, online sexual corruption of a child; posted 10 percent of bail, which was set at $175,000.
Ronald Wayne Patterson, Chemult, criminal impersonation of a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon; held on $30,000 bail.
DUII
James Brent Kiesling, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.
Javier David Garcia-Avila, Lakeview, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.
Gina Husebo, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.