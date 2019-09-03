Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The population in the Klamath County Jail Monday evening was 124, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Alisa Ann Curtis, Klamath Falls, five counts of felony-failure to appear bench warrants, held with $12,500 bail.

Derek Martin Bradford, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, strangulation, held on $12,000 bail.

Ryan Sue Jacob, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.

Joseph Aren Godwin, Beatty, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held on $45,000 bail.

Julia Mayetta Mussek, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, booked and released.

Michael Merle Leffler, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; held on $15,000 bail.

Mickey Pete Cummings, Klamath Falls, second-degree rape, second-degree burglary, first degree possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child; second degree sexual penetration with object, online sexual corruption of a child; posted 10 percent of bail, which was set at $175,000.

Ronald Wayne Patterson, Chemult, criminal impersonation of a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon; held on $30,000 bail.

DUII

James Brent Kiesling, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.

Javier David Garcia-Avila, Lakeview, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.

Gina Husebo, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com

Tags