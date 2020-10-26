Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Antwon Dewayne Alberty, 41, Transient, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Ray Anthony Gomez, 45, Klamath Falls, first-degree rape (two counts), held without bail.
Robert Ronald Joseph Long; 29; Klamath Falls; parole violation, resisting arrest, assault of a public safety officer, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
High Street, 700 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Laverne Ave/Altamont Drive, fight reported Sunday morning.
N Eldorado Ave., 500 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Merryman Drive, 1000 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 97 S, 8600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Crest Street, 3600 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Jaguar Lane/Wren Drive, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Bristol Ave., 4500 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Union Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Sylvia Ave., 5500 block, burglary reported Sunday evening.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Sturdivant Ave., 4300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Cheyne Road, 16900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Sumac Ave., 4700 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 10th Street, 500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Old Cabin road, 147200 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
White Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Washburn Way, 2200 block, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, collision reported Saturday evening.
California Ave., 2300 block, collision reported Saturday evening.
Lakeshore Drive/Highway 140 W, collision reported Sunday morning.
Lytton Street, 600 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
South Side Expressway/Greensprings Drive, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 180, collision reported Sunday evening.
N 5th Street/Pine Street, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 62, MP 99, collision reported Sunday evening.