Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sandena Marie Chavez; 37; Chiloquin; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Ruth Ann Bravo; 49; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $27,500 bail.
Sarah Christina Richards; 31; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Justin Eugene Huffman; 41; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held without bail.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Bryant Ave., 4400 block, fight reported Saturday evening.
S 6th Street, 5800 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
High Street/N 5th Street, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 140, 28200 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Crescent Ave., 1600 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Walton Drive, 5100 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, burglary reported Saturday evening.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Jaguar Lane/Wren Drive, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
Esplanade Ave., 1900 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
McClellan Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Oregon Ave./Biehn Street, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2000 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Biehn Street/Oregon Ave., theft reported Sunday evening.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Johnson Ave., 1600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Jacks Way, 7600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Lincoln Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Modoc Point Highway, 38100 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Depot Road, 1700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
La Marada Way, 3900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Olson Mountain Court, 6000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Park Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Fremont Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Highway 97, MP 206, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 97/South Side Expressway, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 97, MP 272, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 50/Harpold Road, collision reported Sunday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 140, MP 42, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 97, MP 211, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 62/South Chiloquin Road, collision reported Monday afternoon.