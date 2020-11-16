Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 97 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kevin Adam Walecki; 34; Purcell, Okla.; first-degree sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Orson Steve Langley; 23; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a weapon, probation violation, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, false info to police officer, coercion, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Danielle S Walker, 34, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Washburn Way, 600 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Campus Drive, 2400 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Mortimer Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4400 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cherry Blossom Lane, 5000 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Heritage Court, 2700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Memorie Lane, 4900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 2200 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Bly Street, 2600 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 4700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crash
N Poe Valley Road, MP 5, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
Fargo Street, 1900 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
N Charter Isle, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
Hamaker Mountain Road, 11400 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday night.
Highway 140 W, MP 36, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
N 6th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
140 W/Lake of the Woods Resort Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way/Edison Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.