Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 73 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Fargo Street, 1700 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Wocus Street, 700 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Hilyard Ave., 7600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Grenada Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Hwy. 422, 200 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
Main Street/S 8th Street, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Hwy. 97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday night.
E. Main Street, 900 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Mazama Drive, 5300 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Oregon Ave, 2100 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
N 11th Street/Pine Street, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 3100 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
S 6th Street, 3100 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Tableland Rd./Oregon Pines Rd., vandalism reported Monday morning.
Matney Rd., 15000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Darrow Ave., 2000 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Lakeport Blvd., 3200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Campus Drive, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Oak Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 2400 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Hwy. 62, 37000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.
Sprague River Rd., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 97, non-injury crash reported Sunday morning.
S 6th Street/Patterson Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Matney Rd./Hwy. 39, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Hwy. 66, 5400 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.