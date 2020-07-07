Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 65 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jesus Alonso Beltran-Lomeli; 19; Merrill; domestic abuse, resisting arrest, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Veronica Marjorie Ivey, 41, Klamath Falls, probation violations, booked and released.
Timothy Ray Jones, 59, Klamath Falls, second-degree kidnapping, held in lieu of $105,000 bail.
Elisabeth Grace Jones, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Summers Lane, 1300 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Michael Road, 6800 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97 N, 5200 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Tingley Lane, 6700 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Martin Street, 700 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bristol Court, 4100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Autumn Ave., 2600 block, burglary reported Saturday evening.
Lake of the Woods, theft reported Saturday evening.
Montavilla Drive, 3500 block, burglary reported Saturday evening.
Biehn Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Upham Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Bristol Ave., 4500 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 2600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crescent Lake Road, 22300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Pine Street, 600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Oregon Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Nu-K-Sham Street, 28500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 3500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Alva Ave., 3500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N Spring Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Highway 97, MP 180, collision reported Saturday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 15, collision reported Sunday morning.
Pine Grove Road, 2400 block, collision reported Sunday morning.
Highway 97, MP 240, collision reported Sunday morning.
Avalon Street, 1400 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 10, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 209, collision reported Monday morning.
Freight Road Lane, 16800 block, collision reported Monday morning.
Highway 97 S, 19700 block, collision reported Monday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 60, collision reported Monday afternoon.