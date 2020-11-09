Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kevin Dean Moye, 38, Klamath Falls, 11 counts of encouraging child sex abuse, held in lieu of $1.1 million bail.
Loran Scott Felsinger, 25, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
David Michael Hilsabeck, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Chey Anna Hanover, 27, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Justin Anthony Brennan, 23, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jason Charles Jackson; 24; Klamath Falls; two counts of probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Radcliffe Ave., 2300 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97 MP 248, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
66, 13000 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 2800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
58, 19900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crashes
Highway 140 W, MP 44, crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 31, MP 7, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
58/Pine Creek Loop, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 204, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 181, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
140 E/39, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way/Crosby Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
140 W/Greylock way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.