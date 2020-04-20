Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Andrew Rose; 38; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, two counts of failure to appear, aggravated identity theft, identity theft, ten counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of criminal possession of forgery device, first-degree theft, six counts of unlawful possession of a fictious ID, negotiating a bad check, aggravated first-degree theft, ten counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; held in lieu of $360,000 bail.
Abraham Luke Louch; 39; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, third-degree escape, two counts of third-degree theft, third-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree theft, harassment, criminal mischief; held in lieu of $47,500 bail.
John Damon Leclere; 58; Klamath Falls; four counts of failure to appear, fugitive from other state; held in lieu of $10,000.
Keenan Michael Sorahan; 32; Chiloquin; parole violation; held without bail.
DUII
Lewis Lee Gonzales; 55; Klamath Falls; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assaults
N 8th Street, 200 block, assault reported Saturday night.
Tingley Lane, 12000 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Van Camp Street, 2200 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
Conger Ave., 600 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Rosewood Lane, 23000 block, burglary reported Saturday evening.
Fairhaven Street, 4900 block, burglary reported Saturday evening.
Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Home Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Onyx Ave, 3100 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Onyx Ave., 2900 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Sturdivant Ave., 5500 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Grape Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Linkville Cemetery, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Dayton Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
N 6th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
Hwy. 140 E, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
Hwy. 66, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Leroy Street/N Eldorado Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.