The population of the Klamath County Jail as of Monday afternoon was 144, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Raymond Darven Peden, 40, Klamath Falls, probation violation, regulation sanction center – Klamath County; held on $7,500 bail.
Frank Bernell Dodd, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation; held without bail.
Danielle Rae Lucero, 38, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation; held without bail.
Christopher Michael Duran, 19, Klamath Falls, held on $10,000 bail; coercion, unlawful use of a weapon; released on own recognizance.
Chad Elliott Norwood, 45, Portland, probation violation, regulation sanction center – Klamath County.
Austin Taylor McNabb, 25, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to report as a sex offender, held on $10,000 bail; released on own recognizance.
Douglas Kenneth Dugger, 34, Klamath Falls, parole violation; held without bail.
Jack Colin Norris, 27, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation; held on $30,000 bail; released on own recognizance.
DUII
None reported.