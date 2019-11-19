Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The population of the Klamath County Jail as of Monday afternoon was 144, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Raymond Darven Peden, 40, Klamath Falls, probation violation, regulation sanction center – Klamath County; held on $7,500 bail.

Frank Bernell Dodd, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation; held without bail.

Danielle Rae Lucero, 38, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation; held without bail.

Christopher Michael Duran, 19, Klamath Falls, held on $10,000 bail; coercion, unlawful use of a weapon; released on own recognizance.

Chad Elliott Norwood, 45, Portland, probation violation, regulation sanction center – Klamath County.

Austin Taylor McNabb, 25, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to report as a sex offender, held on $10,000 bail; released on own recognizance.

Douglas Kenneth Dugger, 34, Klamath Falls, parole violation; held without bail.

Jack Colin Norris, 27, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation; held on $30,000 bail; released on own recognizance.

DUII

None reported.

