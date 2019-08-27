There are 119 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Vincent Gardner, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held on $18,000 bail.
Henry Earl Harrison, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, held on $15,000 bail.
DUII
Robert Eugene Plunkett, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Amber-Layne Fay Miller, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, held on $12,500 bail.
Christine Marie Lopez, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $1,500 bail.
Assaults
Octavia Avenue, 100 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Collisions
Campus Drive at Clairmont Drive, non-injury collision reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, hit-and-run collision reported Monday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway at Eberlein Avenue, injury-collision reported Sunday morning.
Greensprings Drive, Highway 97 South, injury-collision reported Sunday morning.
South 11th Street at Main Street, non-injury collision reported Monday morning.
Vandalism, burglary, and theft
Laverne Avenue, 4400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
South Sixth Street, theft reported Monday morning.
Lookout Avenue, 1400 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Eberlein Avenue, 2300 block, stolen vehicle reported Sunday morning.
Kane Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
South Third Street, 100 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Sunday afternoon.
Wiard Street, 1600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Hill Road, 18000 block, injury-collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97 North, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
North First Street, 600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.