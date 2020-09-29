Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 98 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Charles Howard Loreman; 37; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Louie Joe Wahl; 33; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, third-degree assault; held in lieu of $55,000 bail.

John Albert Gilman, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

Steven Michael Wise, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None.

Assaults

Crest Street, 2800 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.

N 10th Street, 300 block, fight reported Sunday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 5100 block, assault reported Monday morning.

Spring Lake, assault reported Monday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening.

Hogback Mountain, vandalism reported Saturday evening.

Holabird Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.

Altamont Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Sunday morning.

Shasta Way, 4500 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.

Lenz Road, 700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.

Villa Drive, 5400 block, vandalism reported Monday monring.

Newcastle Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.

N Laguna Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning.

Collisions

Highway 140, MP 20, collision reported Saturday evening.

Washburn Way/Eberlein Ave., collision reported Sunday morning.

Mallory Drive, 11900 block, collision reported Sunday evening.

Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 7, collision reported Sunday evening.

Highway 58, MP 77, collision reported Monday morning.

Main Street/S 4th Street, collision reported Monday morning.

Highway 97, MP 206, collision reported Monday morning.

Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 11, collision reported Monday afternoon.

