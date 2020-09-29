Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 98 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Charles Howard Loreman; 37; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Louie Joe Wahl; 33; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, third-degree assault; held in lieu of $55,000 bail.
John Albert Gilman, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Steven Michael Wise, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Crest Street, 2800 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
N 10th Street, 300 block, fight reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Spring Lake, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
Hogback Mountain, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Holabird Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Altamont Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Shasta Way, 4500 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Lenz Road, 700 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Villa Drive, 5400 block, vandalism reported Monday monring.
Newcastle Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
N Laguna Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Collisions
Highway 140, MP 20, collision reported Saturday evening.
Washburn Way/Eberlein Ave., collision reported Sunday morning.
Mallory Drive, 11900 block, collision reported Sunday evening.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 7, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 58, MP 77, collision reported Monday morning.
Main Street/S 4th Street, collision reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 206, collision reported Monday morning.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 11, collision reported Monday afternoon.