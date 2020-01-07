There are currently 148 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Keith Brady, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held in lieu of $125,000 bail.
Paul Joseph Spencer, Benton Kentucky, importing or exporting marijuana, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana, delivery of marijuana to a person under 18, criminal conspiracy, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Brian Micheal Spencer, Benton Kentucky, importing or exporting marijuana, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana, delivery of marijuana to a person under 18, criminal conspiracy, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Jordan Lane Lee, Klamath Falls, assault in the fourth degree, strangulation, held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Amber-Layne Fay Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Adam Richard Shuck, fugitive from another state, parole violation, false information to a police officer, held in lieu of $62,500 bail.
Ricky Allen Kimbrel, Klamath Falls, probation violation (3), held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Gabriel David-Allen Washington, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000.
Christopher Lee Holmgren, transient, burglary in the first degree, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
