As of Monday afternoon, there were 145 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Winter Noelle Bokern, Klamath Falls, probation violation, false information to a police officer, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Adam Troy Douglas, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $7,500.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Modoc Point Highway, mile point 32323, assault reported Saturday afternoon
Washburn Way 3400 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, assault reported Saturday evening
Summers Lane, 3800 block, assault reported Saturday night
Preddy Avenue, 10600 block, assault reported Sunday evening
Darrow Avenue, 2200 block, assault reported Sunday night
Esplanade Avenue/Crater Lake Parkway, assault reported Monday afternoon
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon
South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday night
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday night
Main Street, 400 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Crossbill Drive, 11800 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Hilyard Avenue, 3000 block, burglary reported Sunday morning
South Sixth Street, 5400 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Wantland Avenue, 2200 block, theft reported Sunday morning
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
North 10th Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening
Conger Avenue, 400 block, theft reported Sunday morning
Shasta Way, 5200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Montelius Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon
Hilyard Avenue, 3100 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon
Hilyard Avenue, 3100 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon
Homedale Road, 2100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon
Collisions
Shasta Way, 5300 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday evening
Shasta Way/Homedale Road, non-injury accident reported Saturday night
South 6th Street/Altamont Drive, accident reported with injuries Saturday night
Highway 58, mile point 82, non-injury accident reported Saturday evening
Highway 138, mile point 97, accident reported with injuries Sunday morning
Summers Lane/Clinton Avenue, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning
Highway 97, mile point 270, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon
Wantland Avenue, 1900 block, hit and run reported Monday morning
Highway 97, mile point 224, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
Biehn Street/Oregon Avenue non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon
County Courthouse, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Saturday
6:31 p.m., medical, Rio Vista Way, 3900 block
6:53 p.m., medical, Madison street, 1900 block
8:22 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 4700 block
8:45 p.m., medical, Shasta Way/Homedale Road
9:04 p.m., medical, Wright Avenue, 10700 block
Sunday
7:24 a.m., medical, Mission Avenue, 1900 block
8:07 a.m., medical, Highway 62, mile point 40223
9:00 a.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 4200 block
9:24 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3000 block
11:03 a.m., medical, Metler Street, 61100 block
11:04 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 17300 block
11:16 a.m., medical, Bryant Avenue, 4000 block
11:43 a.m., medical, Regency Drive, 5100 block
11:45 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block
12:31 p.m., medical, Lakeshore Drive, 2500 block
1:52 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block
2:42 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block
3:11 p.m., medical, White Avenue, 2000 block
5:24 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1400 block
7:29 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 2100 block
9:24 p.m., medical, East Day School Road, 400 block
10:44 p.m., medical, Madison Street, 3800 block
Monday
1:51 a.m., medical, Highway 66, mile point 5400
4:36 a.m., medical, South 3rd Avenue, 600 block
8:11 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
9:39 a.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block
10:26 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 7300 block
12:23 p.m., medical, Main Street, 136700 block
12:24 p.m., medical, Union Avenue, 2500 block
12:35 p.m., medical, High Street, 600 block
12:35 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 5500 block
12:45 p.m., medical, South 3rd Avenue, 600 block
1:06 p.m., hazardous materials spill, Highway 97, mile point 267
2:13 p.m., medical, North Applegate Street, 200 block
2:59 p.m., medical, Massart Street, 5200 block