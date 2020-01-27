Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Monday afternoon, there were 145 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Winter Noelle Bokern, Klamath Falls, probation violation, false information to a police officer, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Adam Troy Douglas, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $7,500.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Modoc Point Highway, mile point 32323, assault reported Saturday afternoon

Washburn Way 3400 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon

Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, assault reported Saturday evening

Summers Lane, 3800 block, assault reported Saturday night

Preddy Avenue, 10600 block, assault reported Sunday evening

Darrow Avenue, 2200 block, assault reported Sunday night

Esplanade Avenue/Crater Lake Parkway, assault reported Monday afternoon

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon

South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday night

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday night

Main Street, 400 block, theft reported Sunday morning

Crossbill Drive, 11800 block, theft reported Sunday morning

Hilyard Avenue, 3000 block, burglary reported Sunday morning

South Sixth Street, 5400 block, theft reported Sunday morning

Wantland Avenue, 2200 block, theft reported Sunday morning

South Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

North 10th Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening

Conger Avenue, 400 block, theft reported Sunday morning

Shasta Way, 5200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Montelius Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon

Hilyard Avenue, 3100 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon

Homedale Road, 2100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon

Collisions

Shasta Way, 5300 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday evening

Shasta Way/Homedale Road, non-injury accident reported Saturday night

South 6th Street/Altamont Drive, accident reported with injuries Saturday night

Highway 58, mile point 82, non-injury accident reported Saturday evening

Highway 138, mile point 97, accident reported with injuries Sunday morning

Summers Lane/Clinton Avenue, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning

Highway 97, mile point 270, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon

Wantland Avenue, 1900 block, hit and run reported Monday morning

Highway 97, mile point 224, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

Biehn Street/Oregon Avenue non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon

County Courthouse, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Saturday

6:31 p.m., medical, Rio Vista Way, 3900 block

6:53 p.m., medical, Madison street, 1900 block

8:22 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 4700 block

8:45 p.m., medical, Shasta Way/Homedale Road

9:04 p.m., medical, Wright Avenue, 10700 block

Sunday

7:24 a.m., medical, Mission Avenue, 1900 block

8:07 a.m., medical, Highway 62, mile point 40223

9:00 a.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 4200 block

9:24 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3000 block

11:03 a.m., medical, Metler Street, 61100 block

11:04 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 17300 block

11:16 a.m., medical, Bryant Avenue, 4000 block

11:43 a.m., medical, Regency Drive, 5100 block

11:45 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block

12:31 p.m., medical, Lakeshore Drive, 2500 block

1:52 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block

2:42 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block

3:11 p.m., medical, White Avenue, 2000 block

5:24 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1400 block

7:29 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 2100 block

9:24 p.m., medical, East Day School Road, 400 block

10:44 p.m., medical, Madison Street, 3800 block

Monday

1:51 a.m., medical, Highway 66, mile point 5400

4:36 a.m., medical, South 3rd Avenue, 600 block

8:11 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

9:39 a.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block

10:26 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 7300 block

12:23 p.m., medical, Main Street, 136700 block

12:24 p.m., medical, Union Avenue, 2500 block

12:35 p.m., medical, High Street, 600 block

12:35 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 5500 block

12:45 p.m., medical, South 3rd Avenue, 600 block

1:06 p.m., hazardous materials spill, Highway 97, mile point 267

2:13 p.m., medical, North Applegate Street, 200 block

2:59 p.m., medical, Massart Street, 5200 block

