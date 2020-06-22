Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 65 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
John Raymond Dehart; 41; Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mistreatment, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Leslie Robert Hancock; 32; Klamath Falls; third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of weapon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Jeremy Hannon Cantrell; 45; Klamath Falls, violation of transitional leave, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Klamath Forest Drive/Pow Wow Lane, assault reported Sunday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Michigan Ave., 300 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
N 11th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Auburn Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Crosby Ave., 3100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2200 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Division Street, 100 block, burglary reported Sunday evening.
Altamont Drive, 4300 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Independence Ave., 5800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Arthur Street/Alva Ave., vandalism reported Monday morning.
Sprague River Road, 11200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Bristol Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 4700 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
S Spring Street, 400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Miller Ave., 5200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 255, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Merrill Pit Road, 22000 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.