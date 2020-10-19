Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 93 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ivan Mares, 27, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Joshua Dakota Anderson, 25, La Pine, assault of a public safety officer, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Kip Anthony Stivers, 47, Salt Lake City, Utah, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $23,000 bail.
Larry Alan Siefke; 28; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, manufacturing of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
Michael Joseph Arnold; 35; Klamath Falls; parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon (two counts); held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
Lacy Rashell Rich; 36; Klamath Falls; aggravated harassment, assault of a public safety officer (three counts), possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $62,500 bail.
Assaults
Thicket Court, 3800 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Upham Street, 1000 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Klamath Ave., 700 block, fight reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Arthur Street, 1600 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
Pine Grove Road/Pine Tree Drive, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Wade Circle, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Memorie Lane, 4400 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Summers Lane4, 2400 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Onyx Ave., 5800 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
Mortimer Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Owens Street, 1000 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Washburn Way, 600 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Balsam Drive, 6000 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, robbery reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 1000 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 4400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Mortimer Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Iowa Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 7th Street/Jefferson Street, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Riverside Drive, 1500 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 5th Street/Klamath Ave., theft reported Monday morning.
Moccasin Lane, 25300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Bristol Court, 4100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Eldorado Ave., 1000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Owens Street, 1600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Rio Vista Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Peregrine Heights/Stoneridge Drive, theft reported Monday morning.
Derby Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Darrow Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Cortez Street, 3500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Driftwood Drive, 4800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
David Street, 36100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
N 10th Street, 300 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
N 11th Street/Pine Street, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road, MP 8, collision reported Sunday morning.
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, collision reported Monday morning.