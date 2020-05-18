Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Delfatti Lane, assault reported Sunday morning.
Edler Street, 19000 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 4100 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Shasta Way, 3900 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Sargent Ave., 1600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
White Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Austin Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
McGuire Ave., 10000 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
Arthur Street, 1400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
E Odell Road, 21000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 10th Street, 700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Larchwood Drive, 12000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/Portland Street, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.
Harpold Road/Micka Road, non-injury crash reported Sunday morning.
Shasta Way, 3400 block, hit and run reported Sunday morning.
Homedale Road/Sturdivant Ave., non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
Hillside Ave., 100 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Pershing Way, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.