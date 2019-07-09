Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Monday afternoon, there were 119 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Austin James Carpenter, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, held in lieu of $40,500 bail.

Bill Ray Yeley, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Michael Alvarado, Corvallis, three counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Troy Jameson Tucker, LaPine, first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $115,000 bail.

Tammy Lynnell Smith, LaPine, first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $115,000 bail.

DUII

Trevor Wayne Anderson, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.

