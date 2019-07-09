Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 119 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Austin James Carpenter, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, held in lieu of $40,500 bail.
Bill Ray Yeley, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Michael Alvarado, Corvallis, three counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Troy Jameson Tucker, LaPine, first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $115,000 bail.
Tammy Lynnell Smith, LaPine, first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $115,000 bail.
DUII
Trevor Wayne Anderson, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.