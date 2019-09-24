The population of the Klamath County Jail is 121, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Klamath County Jail
Thomas Eugene Boyd, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, held on $5,000 bail before being booked and released.
Sharaha Ann Cook, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Tony James Jones, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, two felony-failure to appear-bench warrants; held on $40,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Hescock, Chiloquin, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
Cory Allen Osorio, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held on $50,000 bail.
Josue Daniel Rodriguez, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held on $5,000 bail.
Kimberly Ann Pavalkis, Eureka, California; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, held on $20,000 bail.
Tyler Daniel Vaughn, Klamath Falls, attempt to commit crime-2, held on $20,000 bail.
DUIs
None reported
Assaults
Joshua Curtis Clifton, La Pine, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held on $20,000 bail and then released on own recognizance.
Bobby Wayne Chance, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, felony-probation violation; held on $15,000 bail.
Seven Acle Lance, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, held on $15,000 bail.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
East Lake Avenue, 3400 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Altamont Drive, 2400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Highway 58, 22000 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Highway 62, 52000 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning.
Valleywood Drive, 5400 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Monday morning.
Round Lake Road, 4200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Summers Lane, 2700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Earle Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Logan Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
South Sixth Street at Homedale Road, injury-collision reported Monday morning.
Southside Bypass at Summers Lane, injury-collision reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury collision reported Monday afternoon.
Ivory Pine Road at Highway 140 East, non-injury collision reported Monday morning.
East Main Street at Owens Street, non-injury collision reported Monday morning.
Milepost 67 at Highway 140 West, hit and run collision reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 140 West, non-injury collision reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, hit-and-run collision reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street at South Sixth Street, non-injury collision reported Monday afternoon.