Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 144 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Michael Frank Banuelos, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Jesse Loy Griffith, Klamath Falls, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

William Joseph Mecham, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant (9 counts), held in lieu of 3,000,000 bail.

James Christopher Huffman, Klamath Falls, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Reclamation Avenue, 2000 block, assault reported Sunday morning

Taylor Road, mile point 18800 block, assault reported Sunday morning

North 9th Street, 500 block, assault reported Sunday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening

South Alameda Avenue, 1200 block, theft reported Saturday evening

South 6th Street, 6200 block, theft reported Saturday night

South 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday night

Oak Avenue, 800 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning

South 6th Street, 3000 block, burglary reported Sunday morning

Esplanade Avenue, 1900 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

South 3rd Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

Hilyard Avenue, 2900 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

White Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning

South 7th Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday morning

Miller Lake Road, theft reported Monday morning

Highway 39, mile point 4700 block, vandalism reported Monday morning

Riverside Drive, 600 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Tags