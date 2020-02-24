There are currently 144 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Frank Banuelos, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Jesse Loy Griffith, Klamath Falls, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
William Joseph Mecham, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant (9 counts), held in lieu of 3,000,000 bail.
James Christopher Huffman, Klamath Falls, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Reclamation Avenue, 2000 block, assault reported Sunday morning
Taylor Road, mile point 18800 block, assault reported Sunday morning
North 9th Street, 500 block, assault reported Sunday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday evening
South Alameda Avenue, 1200 block, theft reported Saturday evening
South 6th Street, 6200 block, theft reported Saturday night
South 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday night
Oak Avenue, 800 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning
South 6th Street, 3000 block, burglary reported Sunday morning
Esplanade Avenue, 1900 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
South 3rd Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
Hilyard Avenue, 2900 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
White Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning
South 7th Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday morning
Miller Lake Road, theft reported Monday morning
Highway 39, mile point 4700 block, vandalism reported Monday morning
Riverside Drive, 600 block, burglary reported Monday morning