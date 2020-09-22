Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 102 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Timothy Ellis Jackson, 29, Beatty, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Arthur Street, 2100 block, fight reported Saturday afternoon.
E Main Street, 800 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
N 9th Street, 100 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Steelhead Lane/Sprague River Drive, assault reported Saturday evening.
Lukes Road, 1900 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Garden Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
E Langell Valley Road, 7600 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, 3600 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Hawthorne Street, 500 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Gatewood Drive, 5500 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Bel Aire Drive/Madison Street, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
White Ave., 2400 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Klamath Ave., 1200 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Arthur Street, 1600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Frontage Road, 2800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Sturdivant Ave., 5500 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
Tingley Lane, 4000 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Red Squirrel Lane, 10300 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 5500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Hilyard Ave., 3100 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Washington Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Park Ave., 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Highway 140, MP 48, collision reported Saturday evening.
Highway 97, MP 180, collision reported Sunday morning.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, collision reported Sunday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road, MP 19, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 221, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 58, MP 83, collision reported Monday morning.
Highway 140/E Swan Lake Road, collision reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, collision reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, collision reported Monday afternoon.