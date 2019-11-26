As of Monday afternoon, the population in the Klamath County Jail is 142, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jewleia Larue Washington, 18, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; held on $19,000 bail before being released.
Anthony Wayne Smith, 54, Midland, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held on $15,500 bail before being released.
James David Rupe, 61, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Loretta Rae Kerekes, 45, Klamath Falls, riot, criminal conspiracy; held on $110,000 bail before being released.
Gene Eagleheart Hull, 25, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held on $28,000 bail before being released.
DUII
James William McLean, 56, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Burglary, theft, and vandalism
Alma Alley, 2900 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
California Avenue, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
East Langell Valley Road, 9700 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Oregon Avenue, 2000 block, stolen vehicle reported Sunday afternoon.
Vermont Street, 2400 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Collisions
Bisbee Street, non-injury collision reported Monday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway at Campus Drive, non-injury collision reported Sunday morning.
Crescent Lake Highway, hit-and-run collision reported Monday morning.
Highway 140 East, injury-collision reported Sunday morning.
Milepost 73 at Highway 58, non-injury collision reported Monday morning.
Villa Drive, 5400 block, hit-and-run collision reported Sunday morning.