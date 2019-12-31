Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Monday afternoon, the Klamath County Jail has a population of 138, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Casey Thomas McLin, 40, Dairy, three counts of felony-failure to appear-bench warrants, held on $30,000 bail.

James Christopher Huffman, 28, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine; felony-parole violation; held on $10,000 bail.

Richard John Schill, 45, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.

Tyler James Summers, 24, no town listed, felony-failure to appear-bench warrant; held on $20,000 bail.

Bryce Allen Stewart, 55, Klamath Falls, first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary, felony-parole violation; held on $70,000 bail.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

