Klamath County Jail has a population of 111, and a capacity of 152 people as of Monday morning.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Aron Clay Hobbs, 25, fourth-degree assault, strangulation, held on $30,000 bail.

Robert Hernandez, 48, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree felon in possession of a weapon; held on $10,000 bail.

Michael Maurice Jefferson, 56, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Peter John Calhoun, 39, Central Point, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — heroin; held on $35,000 bail.

Christopher Michael Lounsbury, 48, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; held on $5,000 bail.

DUII

None reported

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com

