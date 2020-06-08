Klamath County Jail
As of Monday morning, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Roy Lee Rettmann; 54; Klamath Falls; menacing, strangulation; booked and released.
Ryan Sue Jacob; 37; Klamath Falls; probation violation, parole violation; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Burlwood Drive, 11900 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Hwy. 140 W, MP 59, assault reported Saturday evening.
3rd Street, 2200 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
S 6th Street, 5400 block, assault reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5700 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
High Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
Market Street, 300 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 39, 22100 block, burglary reported Sunday morning.
Laverne Ave., 2800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 3, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Hilyard Ave., 3400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 10th Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Fremont Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Chiloquin Blvd., 200 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Yellow Jacket Spring Road, 19100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Michigan Ave., 400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Hilyard Ave., 7600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Hwy. 97, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 2nd Street, 100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crashes
Hwy. 138, MP 88, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Saturday evening.
Shasta Way/Tamera Drive, non-injury crash reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 97, MP 257, non-injury crash reported Sunday morning.
Hwy. 39, MP 7, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Hwy. 140 E, MP 52, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
N 6th Street/High Street, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Winter Ave., 4600 block, hit and run reported Monday morning.
S Chiloquin Road/Hwy. 97 N, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.