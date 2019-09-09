Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Monday afternoon, there were 125 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Christopher Ray Alston, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.

Sergio Adam Arvizu, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.

Joseph Andrew Louis Crump, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; released on own recognizance after posting 10% of $15,000 bail.

Michael James Dyreson, Klamath Falls, felony-criminal driving suspension/revoked; released after posting 10% of $5,000 bail.

Miles Jeffery Hanson, Klamath Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; released after posting 10% of $5,000 bail.

Dustin Jerome Hubbard, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held on $20,000 bail.

Craig Anthony Jackson, Chiloquin, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, post-prison supervision sanction; held on $35,000 bail.

Tony Ray Kirk-Smith, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held on $5,000 bail.

James Earl Slover, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.

Robert Glenn Townsend, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held on $10,000 bail.

DUII

Daryle Dean Colbert, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, felony-parole violation, held on $12,500 bail.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com

