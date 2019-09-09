As of Monday afternoon, there were 125 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Ray Alston, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Sergio Adam Arvizu, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held without bail.
Joseph Andrew Louis Crump, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; released on own recognizance after posting 10% of $15,000 bail.
Michael James Dyreson, Klamath Falls, felony-criminal driving suspension/revoked; released after posting 10% of $5,000 bail.
Miles Jeffery Hanson, Klamath Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; released after posting 10% of $5,000 bail.
Dustin Jerome Hubbard, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held on $20,000 bail.
Craig Anthony Jackson, Chiloquin, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, post-prison supervision sanction; held on $35,000 bail.
Tony Ray Kirk-Smith, Klamath Falls, felony-probation violation, held on $5,000 bail.
James Earl Slover, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
Robert Glenn Townsend, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held on $10,000 bail.
DUII
Daryle Dean Colbert, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, felony-parole violation, held on $12,500 bail.