There are 128 people currently booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a maximum capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Lawrence Robinson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Erwin Lee Crain, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, littering, held in lieu of $11,000 bail.

Tony Lasalle Jefferson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Jerome Dio Fanaro, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Jeffrey Joel Johnson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

James Solar Kirk, Klamath Falls, criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, probation violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Travis Ian Macfarlane, Klamath Falls, disorderly conduct second degree, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Levi Lee McGuire, tulelake, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Anthony Earnest Kent, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, attempt to elude police vehicle, false information to police, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Robert Douglas Cooper, probation violation, held without bail.

DUII

Benjamin Elias Perez, Medford, driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Daren Jay Moore, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving

Samuel Kononenko, Vancouver, driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Assaults

North Third Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Friday night

Sprague River Road, 10000 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon

Hawthorne Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday morning

