Klamath County Jail

As of Monday afternoon, there were 113 people booked into the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Erik Mattias Larson, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, held on $5,000 bail.

Michael Anthony Hulme, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held on $5,000 bail.

Ronald Eugene Davis, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held on $50,000 bail.

DUII

Dustin Drenon, Orland, California, boating under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.

Ross Walter Foster, Midland, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.

Scott Jacob Brown, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, booked and released.

