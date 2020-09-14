Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 108 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Phillip Eugene Gour; 43; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Hallie Ann Marie Reed; 30; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Joel Louis Townsend; 35; Chiloquin; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, obstructing justice; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Sycan Road/Ferguson Mountain Drive, assault reported Saturday evening.
Rio Vista Drive, 27500 block, assault reported Saturday evening.
Madison Street, 3300 block, assault reported Saturday night.
Garden Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Cloudcap Drive/Scott View Drive, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Beechwood Drive, 12600 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
S 8th Street, 300 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Stanford Street, 600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
E Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Clinton Ave., 4600 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
White Ave., 2000 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Gray Wolf Lane, 21300 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 3900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Sprague Rive Road, 11500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 3800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crest Street, 3000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
E Main Street/Vine Ave., theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crashes
Highway 140 W, MP 49, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 25, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 4200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday night.
S Lalakes Ave., 100 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday morning.
Highway 97 N, 46000 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday night.