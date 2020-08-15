Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Michael Joseph Arnold, 35, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; booked and released.

Frank James Blanchard, 32, two counts of post-supervision sanction.

Sheranda Sheree Cole, 31, Klamath Falls, felony- parole violation, attempt to elude police, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of felony-unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Felon in possession of a weapon; held on $80,000 bail.

Daryle Dean Colbert, 37, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, felony-post prison supervision sanction.

DUII

Angelica Cendejas-Navarro, 40, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; released.

Assaults

Michael Alan Litfin, 22, Klamath Falls, first-degree burglary, coercion, two counts of fourth-degree assault; held on $25,000 bail.

