There are currently 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Joseph Arnold, 35, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; booked and released.
Frank James Blanchard, 32, two counts of post-supervision sanction.
Sheranda Sheree Cole, 31, Klamath Falls, felony- parole violation, attempt to elude police, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of felony-unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Felon in possession of a weapon; held on $80,000 bail.
Daryle Dean Colbert, 37, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, felony-post prison supervision sanction.
DUII
Angelica Cendejas-Navarro, 40, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; released.
Assaults
Michael Alan Litfin, 22, Klamath Falls, first-degree burglary, coercion, two counts of fourth-degree assault; held on $25,000 bail.