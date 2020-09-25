Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday morning, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Michael Kevin Mitchell, 58, Chiloquin, parole violation, booked and released.

DUII

None.

Assaults

None.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

S 6th street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

140 W, 12900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

N Eldorado Blvd., 1200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

S Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday morning.

S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Friday morning.

Dawn Court, 1900 block, theft reported Friday morning.

Climax Ave., 4700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Miller Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

66, 13900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Crashes

Washburn Way/White Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.

Highway 58, MP 63, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.

E Main Street/Applegate Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

Southside Expressway/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags