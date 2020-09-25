Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Kevin Mitchell, 58, Chiloquin, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
None.
Assaults
None.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
140 W, 12900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
N Eldorado Blvd., 1200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Dawn Court, 1900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Climax Ave., 4700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Miller Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
66, 13900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/White Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 63, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
E Main Street/Applegate Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Southside Expressway/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.