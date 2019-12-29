There are currently 121 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christine Elizabeth Ray, 36, Klamath Falls, first degree theft, second-degree criminal conspiracy, first-degree forgery, first degree criminal possession of instrument; held on $10,000 bail.
James Christopher Huffman, 28, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, held on $7,500 bail.
Christopher Lee Barrick, 36, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Brandon LeRoy Collins, 28, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, held on $10,000 bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, 27, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
David Carroll Strout, 54, Lakeview, prisoner in transit; held without bail.
DUII
Jason Darrell Lane, 44, Florida, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Burglary, theft, vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Austin Street, 1700 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
South Sixth Street, 5500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
South Sixth Street, 300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Day School Road, 700 block, Burglary reported Friday morning.
Delaware Avenue, 6100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
White Avenue at Mitchell Street, theft reported Friday morning.
Collisions
Highway 97 South, non-injury collision reported Friday morning.
Medical, emergency calls
Vandenberg Road, medical, 3200 block, 6:58 a.m.
Homedale Road at Falls Street, medical, 11:01 a.m.
Patterson Street at Shasta Way, medical, 11:23 a.m.
Commercial Street, medical, 500 block, 1:20 p.m.
South Sixth Street, medical, 2100 block, 2:34 p.m.