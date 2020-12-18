Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tauri Brianna Welch; 28; Chiloquin; unlawful possession of oxycodone, unlawful possession of cocaine, second-degree theft; booked and released.
Nathan Michael Williamson, 28, Merrill, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes, 24, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Avalon Street, 1700 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Alva Ave., 3500 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Applegate Ave./Washburn Way, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2800 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Orchard Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Barry Drive, 4300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 8th Street, 300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Muttonchop Street, 123700 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Lodi Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Collisions
Altamont Drive/S 6th Street, accident reported Thursday afternoon.
Thompson Ave., 4600 block, accident reported Thursday afternoon.
S Broad Street/Main Street, accident reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 190, accident reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 38, accident reported Friday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, accident reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 287, accident reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, accident reported Friday afternoon.