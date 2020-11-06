Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 87 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Richard Dean Carpenter; 52; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; booked and released.
Jonathan Kyle Hunsinger; 21; Klamath Falls; menacing, unlawful use of a weapon; booked and released.
Richard Earl Dahl, 65, Sprague River, parole violation, held without bail.
Hugo Reyes-Cervantes; 21; Tieton, Wash.; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, possession of prohibited firearm, alter identification of firearms, launder monetary instrument; held in lieu of $120,000 bail.
Alberto Hernandez Garcia; 19; Yakima, Wash.; criminal conspiracy; held without bail.
DUII
Joshua Bret Binderup; 41; Klamath Falls; DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver; booked and released.
Assault
Airway Drive, 6100 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Auburn Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N 4th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
N 5th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 1900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Lakeshore Drive, 600 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Doty Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Unity Street, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Menlo Way, 1700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Highland Way, 4300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 185, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.