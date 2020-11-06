Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 87 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Richard Dean Carpenter; 52; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; booked and released.

Jonathan Kyle Hunsinger; 21; Klamath Falls; menacing, unlawful use of a weapon; booked and released.

Richard Earl Dahl, 65, Sprague River, parole violation, held without bail.

Hugo Reyes-Cervantes; 21; Tieton, Wash.; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, possession of prohibited firearm, alter identification of firearms, launder monetary instrument; held in lieu of $120,000 bail.

Alberto Hernandez Garcia; 19; Yakima, Wash.; criminal conspiracy; held without bail.

DUII

Joshua Bret Binderup; 41; Klamath Falls; DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver; booked and released.

Assault

Airway Drive, 6100 block, assault reported Friday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Auburn Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

N 4th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.

Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.

N 5th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.

S 6th Street, 1900 block, theft reported Friday morning.

Lakeshore Drive, 600 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.

Doty Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Unity Street, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Menlo Way, 1700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Highland Way, 4300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Crashes

Highway 97, MP 185, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

