Joseph Bachman of Klamath Falls is facing charges of encouraging child sex abuse following an online investigation into an account on the social media platform Tumblr allegedly belonging to Bachman.
According to court documents, Tumblr reported an account that was later traced to Bachman’s computer as having uploaded images depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. A search warrant conducted on Tumblr yielded over 4,000 images and videos containing sexually explicit content, with at least five videos and eight images containing sexually explicit content involving children, according to the report. The state defines children as anyone under the age of 18.
Bachman is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. His next court date is Dec. 26.