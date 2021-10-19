Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday, there were 112 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Wright, Curtis Michael; 29; Klamath Falls; probation violation; no bond amount given.
Jimenez, Eric; 20; Merrill; probation violation; no bond amount given.
Dow, Gabriel Justice; 19; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
4131 Adelaide Avenue, intoxicated driving reported early Monday morning.
5327 South 6th Street, intoxicated driving reported at Taco Bell Monday.
Assaults
34300 block of North Highway 97, assault reported at Crater Lake Junction Travel Center on Monday.
10500 block of Waxwing Court, assault reported Monday.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
1800 block of Lexington Avenue, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning.
100 main Street, vandalism, violations/malicious mischief reported at Cerulean Hotel Monday morning.
Sparrow Drive and Sailfish Lane, theft reported Monday morning.
2000 block of Biehn Street, burglary reported Monday morning.
4200 block of Bryant Avenue, burglary reported Monday morning.
2300 block of Summers Lane, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning.
2100 block of Arthur Street, violations/malicious mischief reported Monday morning.
2400 block of South 6th Street, violations/malicious mischief reported Monday morning.
5400 block of Harlan Drive, violations/malicious mischief reported Monday morning.
1900 block of Erie Street, theft reported Monday morning.
37600 block of North Highway 97, violations/malicious mischief reported Monday.
1717 Avalon Street, stolen vehicle reported at Red Zone Sports Bar Monday.
48000 block of McQuiston Road, theft reported Monday.
15600 Viewpoint Drive, burglary reported Monday.
2100 Holabird Avenue, theft reported Monday.
2322 Washburn Way, theft reported at Mazatlan Grill Mexican Restaurant Monday.
2800 block of South 6th Street, theft reported at Joann Fabric Monday.
2100 block of Holabird Avenue, theft reported Monday.
1800 block of Earle Street, stolen vehicle reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way and Dayton Street, stolen vehicle reported Tuesday morning.
5200 block of Shasta Way, theft reported Tuesday.
Crashes
MP 89 and Highway 62, non-injury accident reported early Monday morning.
Garden Avenue and Martin Street, non-injury accident reported Monday morning.
2528 Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported near U-Haul Monday morning.
1863 Avalon Street, non-injury accident reported at Sportsman’s Warehouse Monday morning.
Washburn Way and Pershing Way, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday.
MP 284 and Highway 97, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday.
South 6th Street and Austin Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday.
Harpold Road and Route 50, accident reported Tuesday morning.