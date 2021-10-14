Landin Figueroa, Luis Enrique; 19; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked and released.
Nelson, Carmalee; 44; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.
Wright, Sierra Madison; 20; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; booked and released.
Babb, Steven Timothy; 23; Beatty; felon in possession of a weapon, identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree escape, attempt to elude a police officer in a vehicle, recklessly endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, first-degree theft, held in lieu of $120,000.
DUII
4404 South 6th Street, intoxicated driving reported at Kentucky Fried Chicken Thursday.
Assaults
300 block of Chiloquin Boulevard, assault reported at Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
200 block of Haskins Avenue, theft reported Thursday morning.
200 block of Timbermill Drive, vandalism, violations/malicious mischief reported at People’s Bank Thursday morning.
29200 block of Piaute Drive, burglary reported Thursday morning.
300 block of North 5th Street, stolen vehicle reported Thursday morning.
800 block of Main street, theft reported at Washington Federal Thursday morning.
5100 block of Walton Drive, theft reported Thursday.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway and Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
14343 Spring Lake Road, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
South 6th Street and Austin Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday.
2655 Shasta Way, non-injury accident reported at Fred Meyer on Thursday.