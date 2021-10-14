Klamath County Jail

As of Monday, there were 107 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Warren, Allen C; 47; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Judkins, Jared Dean; 37; Klamath Falls; contempt of court, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Johnson, James Willard; 37; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault; booked and released.

Loudermilk, Gregory; 36; Klamath Falls; criminal driving-suspended revoked; booked and released.

Landin Figueroa, Luis Enrique; 19; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked and released.

Nelson, Carmalee; 44; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.

Wright, Sierra Madison; 20; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; booked and released.

Babb, Steven Timothy; 23; Beatty; felon in possession of a weapon, identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree escape, attempt to elude a police officer in a vehicle, recklessly endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, first-degree theft, held in lieu of $120,000.

DUII

4404 South 6th Street, intoxicated driving reported at Kentucky Fried Chicken Thursday.

Assaults

300 block of Chiloquin Boulevard, assault reported at Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services Thursday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

200 block of Haskins Avenue, theft reported Thursday morning.

200 block of Timbermill Drive, vandalism, violations/malicious mischief reported at People’s Bank Thursday morning.

29200 block of Piaute Drive, burglary reported Thursday morning.

300 block of North 5th Street, stolen vehicle reported Thursday morning.

800 block of Main street, theft reported at Washington Federal Thursday morning.

5100 block of Walton Drive, theft reported Thursday.

Crashes

Crater Lake Parkway and Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.

14343 Spring Lake Road, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.

South 6th Street and Austin Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday.

2655 Shasta Way, non-injury accident reported at Fred Meyer on Thursday.

Tags