Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Bradley Allen Hansen; 30; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, parole violation, attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, three counts of failure to perform duties of a driver, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree forgery, two counts of identity theft, second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $105,000 bail.
Darrel Ray Abbott, 45, Lapine, two counts of fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
97 N, 147800 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Cedarwood Drive, 11900 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Homedale Road, 3300 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Springcrest Way, 5800 block, vandalism reported Sunday night.
Spring Lake Road, 12600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Huron Street, 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 3300 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Greenspring Drive, 2900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 E, MP 34, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 32, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Campus Drive/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.