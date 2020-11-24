Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Albert Elias Benavidez, 31, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

Cristian Paulin-Perez; 24; Dorris; two counts of DUII, recklessly endangering, reckless driving; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.

Assaults

McKinley Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Shasta Way, 4200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

N Broad Street, 100 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

S First Ave., 100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Chelsea Street, 3400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Crosby Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Madison Street, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Main Street/N 7th Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.

Highway 97, MP 274, non-injury crash reported Monday night.

Highway 140 E, MP 27, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

