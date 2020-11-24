Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Albert Elias Benavidez, 31, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Cristian Paulin-Perez; 24; Dorris; two counts of DUII, recklessly endangering, reckless driving; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
Assaults
McKinley Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 4200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
N Broad Street, 100 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
S First Ave., 100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Street, 3400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Crosby Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Madison Street, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Main Street/N 7th Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 274, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Highway 140 E, MP 27, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.