Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 40, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Jacob Mendoza-Fernandez; 38; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Dustin Mitchell Helms; 45; Klamath Falls; three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $37,500 bail.
Marcos Antonio Guzman; 23; Klamath Falls; nine counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, five counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, three counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, identity theft; held in lieu of $101,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
97 N, 109200 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Prairie Dog Drive, 7500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Oregon Ave., 2200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
N Highway 97, 3800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road/Freight Road Lane, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 1700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 138, MP 92, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 138, MP 91, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Martin Street, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.