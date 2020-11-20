Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Gregory Elwood Cox; 40; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
Dakota Trapper Holloway, 28, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, booked and released.
Elzie Jane Hernandez, 33, Merrill, parole violation, booked and released.
Joseph Eugene Maples, 58, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James Edward Thompson; 52; no location listed; second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Donald Walker Gerald, 48, Tulelake, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Leland Joseph Bailey, 18, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Jerry Lee Casey, 56, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Cynthia Rose Laura Crume, 22, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Paul Smith, 61, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Judy Irene Swan, 67, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Mission Ave., 1900 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 11th Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 2400 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 W, MP 33, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Pacific Terrace Ave./Manzanita Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 46, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.